Ex-Vikings DT Tom Johnson wins $475,000 settlement with Minneapolis in police brutality lawsuit

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Tom Johnson won $475,000 in a settlement with the city of Minneapolis stemming from a 2014 arrest where he claimed two police officers used excessive force, according to ESPN.

Johnson was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident outside of a downtown Minneapolis bar in 2014, though was later found not guilty. He filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the city claiming that the two off-duty officers who arrested him pepper-sprayed and tased him when he wouldn’t stop recording them with his phone, and that they violated his civil rights, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Johnson initially sought $75,000 in damages in the lawsuit, and claimed he was “injured, jailed, publicly humiliated and ultimately forced to defend himself from criminal charges” after the police report said that he started the altercation, according to ESPN.

His attorneys also said that the incident painted him out to be “a troublemaker and a wrongdoer, which defined the perception of him by the public and, more importantly, by teams around the NFL,” according to the Star Tribune.

Johnson, per the report, had already rejected an earlier settlement offer.

“Going to trial risked the potential of the city being forced to absorb a much larger financial loss of an unknown amount, at a time when every dollar is essential to providing services that are critically important right now,” interim city attorney Erik Nilsson said in a statement, via the Star Tribune.

Johnson — after spending his first three seasons in the league with the New Orleans Saints — played for the Vikings from 2014-2018 and recorded 107 total tackles and 20.5 sacks. He was traded to Seattle during the 2018 season, though appeared in just one game for the Seahawks. He did not play the past two seasons, and officially retired on Friday.

The 35-year-old, naturally, was happy with the ruling.

“The officers and the city actually had to be accountable for something that went on at the end of the day that was very unprofessional,” Johnson said, via ESPN.

