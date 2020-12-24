Minnesota Vikings Thursday injury report: Five out, one doubtful, two questionable

Jack White
·1 min read

Minnesota’s defense has been inconsistent over the course of the last three games.

Against the Jaguars, the group was good, until it gave up a very important scoring drive near the end of the matchup. In the game vs. the Buccaneers, the group could not generate a pass rush and Tampa Bay cruised to a win.

The Bears offense ran over the Vikings defense on Sunday, putting up 33 points in route to a costly loss for Minnesota.

Some of the team’s recent defensive struggles are on account of Eric Kendricks’ absence. He has missed three consecutive games with a calf injury. Based on Thursday injury report, he will be missing his fourth.

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

LB Troy Dye

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

DE Jalyn Holmes

Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Status: Out

RB Alexander Mattison

Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Status: Out

LB Todd Davis

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Doubtful

FB C.J. Ham

Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

DT Armon Watts

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

