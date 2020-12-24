Minnesota Vikings Thursday injury report: Five out, one doubtful, two questionable

Minnesota’s defense has been inconsistent over the course of the last three games.

Against the Jaguars, the group was good, until it gave up a very important scoring drive near the end of the matchup. In the game vs. the Buccaneers, the group could not generate a pass rush and Tampa Bay cruised to a win.

The Bears offense ran over the Vikings defense on Sunday, putting up 33 points in route to a costly loss for Minnesota.

Some of the team’s recent defensive struggles are on account of Eric Kendricks’ absence. He has missed three consecutive games with a calf injury. Based on Thursday injury report, he will be missing his fourth.

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

LB Troy Dye

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

DE Jalyn Holmes

Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Status: Out

RB Alexander Mattison

Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Status: Out

LB Todd Davis

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Doubtful

FB C.J. Ham

Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

DT Armon Watts

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable