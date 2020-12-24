Minnesota Vikings Thursday injury report: Five out, one doubtful, two questionable
Minnesota’s defense has been inconsistent over the course of the last three games.
Against the Jaguars, the group was good, until it gave up a very important scoring drive near the end of the matchup. In the game vs. the Buccaneers, the group could not generate a pass rush and Tampa Bay cruised to a win.
The Bears offense ran over the Vikings defense on Sunday, putting up 33 points in route to a costly loss for Minnesota.
Some of the team’s recent defensive struggles are on account of Eric Kendricks’ absence. He has missed three consecutive games with a calf injury. Based on Thursday injury report, he will be missing his fourth.
LB Eric Kendricks
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
Status: Out
LB Troy Dye
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
Status: Out
DE Jalyn Holmes
Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
Status: Out
TE Kyle Rudolph
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Status: Out
RB Alexander Mattison
Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
Status: Out
LB Todd Davis
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Doubtful
FB C.J. Ham
Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports
Status: Questionable
DT Armon Watts
Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Questionable