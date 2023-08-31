Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson resets tight end market with massive contract extension

The tight end market has reportedly been reset.

Two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson has signed a long-term extension with the Minnesota Vikings, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah announced Thursday.

ESPN reported that the extension is for four seasons and is worth up to $68.5 million. The deal includes $42.5 million guaranteed and gives Hockenson, 26, an average annual salary of $17.125 million, both of which are NFL records for tight ends. Hockenson's average salary surpasses that of Giants tight end Darren Waller ($17 million), who signed his contract in September 2022.

"He fits our culture," Adofo-Mensah said Thursday of Hockenson. "He's the type of player that we want around here in Minnesota. Really excited to get it done. ... A lot of people in this building do a lot of great work, late nights into this."

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MORE: Who is NFL's highest-paid TE? These are the position's top salaries for 2023 season.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson in a November 2022 trade with their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. Hockenson instantly starred with Minnesota, catching 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the team. Hockenson was set to enter the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and had been seeking a long-term extension ahead of the start of the regular season.

Hockenson had missed several practices during training camp, though the Vikings had stressed it was over various health matters and not over the contract.

"Thrilled to know we've got T.J. here as a major part of our core on offense," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday. "I think when we got him last season, our hopes (were) that we were acquiring a player that would become a major part of our offense moving forward.

"We saw the immediate impact over those 10 games, 11 games, what he was able to do. We've been able to build on T.J.'s role here, really have a great process throughout the offseason of what it's going to look like within our offensive system for a major player like T.J. to be a part of it, and just knowing our young core that we do have, our quarterback and where he's at coming out of training camp, I'm very excited about our offensive side."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings' T.J. Hockenson resets tight end market with new contract