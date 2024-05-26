Minnesota Vikings’ sleeper rookie: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

While the Vikings had some good picks in the third day (most notably Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson in the fourth round), it’ll be tough for any of those guys to present equivalent value to what UCLA edge-rusher Gabriel Murphy can bring. At 6′ 2⅜” and 247 pounds, Murphy may be a bit undersized for some teams, but he put up eight sacks and 61 total pressures last season, and he absolutely has NFL-ready tape.

Perhaps some evaluators thought that he benefited too much from being Laiatu Latu’s bookend, but when you watch the tape, there are enough examples of Murphy winning against more than one blocker in his way. He’ll make Brian Flores’ blitz packages that much more interesting and effective.

How Gabriel Murphy went undrafted was wild to me. Dude's tape is NFL-conversant all the way, and he wasn't just getting sacks because opponents were focused on Laiatu Latu. https://t.co/VERHXfAoPD pic.twitter.com/lPfpUq4K7f — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 30, 2024

