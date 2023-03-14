Minnesota Vikings to sign former Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport

The #Vikings are signing pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. He gets a 1-year deal worth $13M. Impressive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The first day of the free agency negotiating period has been a big one for the New Orleans Saints. But not in a good way. The latest of many defensive departures for the Saints is headed to the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Marcus Davenport. Per the NFL Network team of insiders, it will be a one-year, $13 million deal for the former first-round pick.

That’s a hefty deal for Davenport who was credited with only one half-sack in 2022. It’s pretty clear that was not a price that New Orleans was going to be willing to meet. Especially considering that toward the end of the season, Davenport was losing starts to edge defender Carl Granderson who has developed impressively.

However poor his performance was last season, Davenport is part of a larger concern. The Saints have now lost him to the Vikings along with linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata who departed to join the Atlanta Falcons while interior defender Shy Tuttle packs his bags for Charlotte to join the Panthers. The Saints have lost four players who accounted for 14.5 of their 48 sacks in 2022 and are now tasked with rebuilding their defensive interior and depth across their front-seven.

