Minnesota Vikings to sign ex-Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin

Running back Myles Gaskin (R) spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will sign former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to their active roster, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, confirmed Wednesday morning.

The Dolphins released Gaskin on Tuesday. The four-year veteran totaled 2,056 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 38 games with Miami.

Gaskin, 26, entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 972 yards from scrimmage in 2020 and 846 yards from scrimmage in 2021. Gaskin logged just 14 touches for 54 yards in four games last season.

He will reunite with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who serves as the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Gaskin is expected to be a depth option behind Vikings starting running back Alexander Mattison. Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu are the other running backs on the Vikings roster.

Running back Myles Gaskin (R) totaled 2,056 yards in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

The Vikings waived running back DeWayne McBride, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as part of Tuesday's wave of roster cuts.

The Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 10 in Minneapolis.