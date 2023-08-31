Minnesota Vikings to sign ex-Bengals tackle Hakeem Adeniji to practice squad, per reports

Hakeem Adeniji

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji to their practice squad, according to multiple reports Wednesday, including from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adeniji, 25, was among the Bengals' notable cuts when they released their 53-man roster Tuesday, per The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway.

Adeniji was the Bengals' sixth-round pick out of Kansas in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Adeniji played multiple offensive-line positions for Cincinnati, appearing in 39 regular-season games over three seasons and starting 15 of them. He also started all seven of the Bengals' playoff games over the past two seasons.

