Minnesota Vikings select Justin Jefferson in 2020 NFL Draft: Stefon Diggs' replacement is secured

With the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, LSU!

As we all know, the Vikings traded star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, leaving a gaping hole alongside Adam Thielen.

Enter: Justin Jefferson. Liz Loza gives her take on the draft selection in the video above.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Now, you’re probably asking yourself, “Wait, Adam Thielen plays in the slot. Isn’t Justin Jefferson a slot receiver?”

Not so fast, says Liz. While his floor might be Tyler Boyd (another slot receiver), Liz thinks Jefferson’s ceiling is Keenan Allen, who can play anywhere.

A receiver with sure hands and a safe floor, Liz projects Jefferson to reel in upwards of 65 receptions in 2020.