Minnesota Vikings select Georgia S Lewis Cine with the 32nd pick. Grade: A

With the 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Georgia S Lewis Cine.

GRADE: A

The Vikings came into the 2022 draft with all kinds of needs in their secondary, so it was probably a bit of a surprise when they traded from 12 to 32. But here, they get the second-best safety in the class outside of Kyle Hamilton, and Cine is a hammerhead defender who will make this defense better right away. Moreover, there are still a lot of good cornerbacks on the board, and Minnesota has extra picks to deal with that.

Height: 6’2 1/4″ (93rd) Weight: 199 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds (95th)

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds (83rd)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 37 inches (71st)

Broad Jump: 133 inches (96th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Wingspan: 78 inches (81st)

Arm Length: 32 1/4 inches (71st)

Hand Size: 9 3/8 inches (54th)

Bio: Born in Haiti, Cine was moved to Florida at age 4, and alternated between Haiti and Florida for a time before moving to Massachusetts, where he became a defensive back at Everett High School. Cine was named Massachusetts Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, the same year the Everett won the state championship. He then moved to Cedar Hill. Texas to live with his uncle, enrolling at Trinity Christian. Again, he was a standout player, and again, his team won the state championship.

The four-star recruit passed on Michigan, Florida, Penn State, and Texas in favor of Georgia, where he became a full-time starter in 2020, and a key part of the NCAA’s most dominant defense in 2021.

Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, Cine played 1,008 snaps at free safety, 338 in the box, 192 in the slot, 26 at cornerback, and 10 at the defensive line.

Stat to Know: In 2021, Cine had a blown or missed tackle on 10% of his attempts, which is something he’ll need to clean up at the next level.

Strengths: Cine has the athleticism and tracking skills to take catches away from receivers to either seam and boundary. If he gets inside position on this play, it’s a pick, and it’s plays like this that have me excited about his NFL future when he gets more detailed coaching.

He also has the easy movement skills to spy a mobile quarterback and track the ball at the same time.

Cine comes down and across on plays with the hammer. If he’s on a line to your general direction, your yards-after-catch experience is not what you think it’s going to be. Alabama tight end Slade Bolden could vouch for that.

Even if he’s in the deep third, your simple swing pass can be blown up once Cine gets a bead on your running back.

Weaknesses: Cine’s motorhead playing style does have its drawbacks — there are too many times where he’s to intent on making the kill shot, he’ll miss the tackle altogether. This happens against the run and the pass, and it’ll be up to his NFL coaches to get that under control.

Cine can also twist himself up into some missed coverages.

Conclusion: Right now, Cine has the NFL attributes to be an overhang enforcer who will cause trouble on anything in front of him. Over time, and once he cleans up a few things in coverage and with his tackling, he could be a top-10 NFL safety with his athleticism, aggressiveness, and coverage potential.

NFL Comparison: Jessie Bates III. Selected with the 54th pick in the 2018 draft out of Wake Forest, Bates started his NFL career as a rangy safety with a ton of tools, and became one of the league’s best and most underrated safeties both in the deep third and in the box when he put it all together. Cine can be that same style of player.