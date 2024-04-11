Minnesota Vikings schedule private workout with Jayden Daniels

The Minnesota Vikings have had workouts and visits with several prospects during this process. To date, however, they had not had any workouts with quarterbacks from the 2024 class. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that has changed.

The Minnesota Vikings will be holding a private workout for LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

The workout comes on the heels of Daniels visiting both the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Both teams have selections ahead of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft which could make things complicated. The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be drafted as high as number two to the Commanders,

The workout from the Vikings perspective serves as two-fold. One being that the team is starting to make it publicly known they are in on this quarterback class. Two, it could be something that the New England Patriots used to do. They would bring in passers even if they knew they couldn’t get the quarterback they were able to scout him in a way that helped them prepare for him.

The 2024 NFL Draft is two weeks away, a lot left to unfold.

