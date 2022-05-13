Minnesota Vikings schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
There’s new leadership in Minnesota this season. After eight seasons as head coach, Mike Zimmer has been replaced by Kevin O’Connell, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back for his fifth season as the Viking’s quarterback, along with young star Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Vikings 2021 record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Kevin O’Connell
Key players: Kirk Cousins (QB), Justin Jefferson (WR), Adam Thielen (WR)
Vikings schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Packers. 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/19 at Eagles (Monday), 8:30 PM, ABC
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 at Saints (Tottenham), 9:30 PM, NFL Network
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/24 vs. Patriots (Thanksgiving), 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13:12/4 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 vs. Colt, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Giants (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 at Packers, 4:25, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Bears, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Eagles
Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Patriots
