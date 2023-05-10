Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp preview: The Real Forno Show

The Minnesota Vikings are about to see their rookies on the practice field for the first time with rookie minicamp this weekend.

Not only is it the first time that all the draft picks are on the field, but the 15 UDFA’s and any non-roster camp invites will be as well. Each team invites numerous players not on the 90-man roster to see if there is something there worth pursuing. This is how Adam Thielen got his start with the Vikings.

