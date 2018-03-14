Minnesota Vikings reportedly trading for Trevor Siemian

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly struck a deal with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Trevor Siemian. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Just days after signing free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly found his backup.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings are finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian .

The #Vikings are finalizing a trade for #Broncos QB Trevor Siemian, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018





Siemian will be the second and only other quarterback on Minnesota’s roster, after it lost Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford in free agency. The former seventh-round NFL Draft pick started 24 games over the past two seasons, throwing 30 touchdown passes and compiling a 59.3 completion percentage.