Minnesota Vikings reportedly trading for Trevor Siemian

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly struck a deal with the Denver Broncos for quarterback Trevor Siemian. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Just days after signing free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly found his backup.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings are finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian . 


Siemian will be the second and only other quarterback on Minnesota’s roster, after it lost Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford in free agency. The former seventh-round NFL Draft pick started 24 games over the past two seasons, throwing 30 touchdown passes and compiling a 59.3 completion percentage. 

