Minnesota Vikings release WR Myron Mitchell

The cuts have been starting to come in. After the Minnesota Vikings released DT T.Y. McGill, they made their second move by waiving wide receiver Myron Mitchell.

Source says the #Vikings have cut WR Myron Mitchell. Remains to be seen if he's a practice squad candidate. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 29, 2022

Having been on the practice squad last year until being put on the active roster on December 20th, Mitchell played in two games for the Vikings at the end of the 2022 season.

During the preseason, Mitchell played 71 snaps during all three preseason games. On seven targets, he caught five passes for 55 yards. He is a practice squad candidate, although it is uncertain if the Vikings will prioritize him on the practice squad.

