Minnesota Vikings release T.Y. McGill

The roster cuts are starting to roll in and the Minnesota Vikings have made their first one in T.Y. McGill.

Vikings are releasing DT TY McGill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

McGill was one of the best performers during the preseason, accruing 3.5 sacks and nine pressures over 29 pass rush reps. He did injure his ankle in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos and did not return. Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, that seemed to seal his fate.

An ankle injury in the first quarter Saturday night made this more likely than not. https://t.co/v9Jz8Pb1BH — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 29, 2022

This could also be a salary cap maneuver by the Vikings. If he isn’t signed by another team, his salary isn’t guaranteed if he signs after week one.

McGill, who could also be a practice squad candidate, is the first of 27 roster cuts the Minnesota Vikings will be making over the next two days. Be sure to follow along with our roster cut tracker.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire