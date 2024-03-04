Minnesota Vikings release RB Alexander Matison
After the report came out last week, the Minnesota Vikings made it official by releasing running back Alexander Mattison on Monday afternoon.
The move will save the Vikings $3.35 million in salary cap space for the 2024 season. Initially, the thought was that a release would only save $600,000 but what the guarantees were wasn’t reported correctly at the time of the contract.
Mattison wasn’t fully guaranteed the $2.7 million of his $3.3 million salary but it was guaranteed on the third day of the league year in 2024. The move also signals the Vikings desire to add a running back to the room for the 2024 season and beyond to pair with Ty Chandler.