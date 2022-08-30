Minnesota Vikings release QB Sean Mannion

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
The Minnesota Vikings look to only be keeping two quarterbacks on the initalf53-man roster with the release of quarterback Sean Mannion on Tuesday.

After losing Trevor Siemian to free agency after the 2018 season, the Vikings brought in Mannion to be the backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins. While he isn’t the greatest on-field player, he was brought in to be an extra set of eyes and ears for Cousins, one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL.

When he did get into the game, it wasn’t pretty. He started the win or go home game against the Green Bay Packers in week 17 last season and it ended up being a disastrous 37-10 blowout loss.

This preseason, he and Kellen Mond were vying for the backup quarterback job, but both of them performed so poorly in their own right that the Vikings made a trade for Nick Mullens.

While he is no longer on the initial 53-man roster, an expanded 16 player practice squad could be the place for Mannion who has a rapport with Cousins.

Be sure to keep tabs on all the Vikings roster cuts with our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

