Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule released, no primetime games

The Minnesota Vikings schedule has been out for almost a month, but after several weeks of waiting, the preseason schedule has been finalized. The team, media, and fans have known the opponents for some time, but the dates and times had been in limbo.

That is no longer the case.

On Friday, the NFL released the primetime game slate for the NFL preseason and all the times for the other games that teams will be having. The Vikings had the following dates and times confirmed for opponents.

8/10 Las Vegas Raiders at 3:00 p.m. CST

8/17 at Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. CST

8/24 at Philadelphia Eagles at Noon CST

The quarterback and left guard competitions will be the things to watch closely in all those games. By the third preseason game most coaching staffs have decided on starters so the Eagles game could be a preview of the season with the team going against a stingy Eagles defense.

The Raiders and Browns both have well-coached defenses, which will make someone earning the starting job truly earn it.

As of this writing, we are only 65 days from Vikings football.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire