Minnesota Vikings plan to waive quarterback Kellen Mond

In a not surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings waived 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond.

The #Vikings are waiving QB Kellen Mond, per source. A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021, Mond had a lot of fans in the pre-draft process. But he struggled in preseason action and Minnesota's new regime traded for Nick Mullens recently. Now, Mond heads to waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The writing was on the wall for Mond after the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens. He had an unfortunate tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.

The first week of training camp in 2021 saw Mond get COVID-19 and lose 25 pounds. His growth was massively stunted and he had a coach that “actively disliked him.”

This preseason, Mond struggled mightily, especially in the last two preseason games. His performances triggered the Mullens trade and it wasn’t a surprise due to his lack of development not just with the Vikings, but also with the Aggies over four seasons.

Could Mond end up getting traded instead of being waived? With his skill set, that is a possibility. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk mentioned that the Texans were about to pick him before the Vikings snagged him just one pick earlier.

The Texans were going to draft Kellen Mond but the Vikings beat them to the punch. Will they try to trade for him? They may be high enough in the waiver order to snag him. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 30, 2022

The Vikings also might decide on stashing him on the practice squad but he likely doesn’t clear waivers if the Vikings don’t end up trading him.

