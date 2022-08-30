Minnesota Vikings plan to waive quarterback Kellen Mond

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
In this article:
In a not surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings waived 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond.

The writing was on the wall for Mond after the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens. He had an unfortunate tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.

The first week of training camp in 2021 saw Mond get COVID-19 and lose 25 pounds. His growth was massively stunted and he had a coach that “actively disliked him.”

This preseason, Mond struggled mightily, especially in the last two preseason games. His performances triggered the Mullens trade and it wasn’t a surprise due to his lack of development not just with the Vikings, but also with the Aggies over four seasons.

Could Mond end up getting traded instead of being waived? With his skill set, that is a possibility. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk mentioned that the Texans were about to pick him before the Vikings snagged him just one pick earlier.

The Vikings also might decide on stashing him on the practice squad but he likely doesn’t clear waivers if the Vikings don’t end up trading him.

Be sure to keep tabs on all the Vikings roster cuts with our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

