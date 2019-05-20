Vikings owner pleased with Kirk Cousins, team's progress after 'disappointing season'

Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf is happy with quarterback Kirk Cousins' progress after a year in Minnesota, and likes the work the team has done this offseason. (AP)

The Minnesota Vikings failed to reach the playoffs last season, a stark change from the season prior when they reached the NFC championship game.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with co-owner Mark Wilf.

“Well, it was a disappointing season,” Wilf told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We didn’t like the way it ended and it was a bitter taste in all of our months and we got right to work the day after that game. Coach [Mike] Zimmer, [general manager] Rick Spielman, the whole organization has had a plan, and we’re executing it and we like the changes, so far.”

Perhaps the biggest key for the Vikings’ success next fall lands on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders.

Cousins threw for 4,298 yards and 30 touchdowns last year with the Vikings, his first season with the team since the Washington Redskins let him walk into free agency. He’s also set to be the highest-paid Vikings player next season, due to make $29 million.

Wilf says that Cousins is now in a much better place.

“I think a year under his belt here in Minnesota and his familiarity with everything is going to bode well,” Wilf told the Star Tribune. “He’s doing great. We expect a lot out of him as well as our whole team.”

The team still has work to do in the front office, as it’s incredibly tight on salary-cap space. The Vikings are still debating what to do with tight end Kyle Rudolph, who they have put on the trading block while working to land a possible contract extension.

Still, Wilf is content with the progress they’ve made this offseason.

“We had a real busy offseason, did a lot in both free agency and the draft, and I think we’re set up well for the months ahead and the season ahead,” Wilf said. “We’re in a good direction. We like our team, busy with practices and the next phase of OTAs are next week. It’s the next step in the process.”

