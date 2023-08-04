Minnesota Vikings work out nine-year veteran Ronald Darby

The Minnesota Vikings worked out nine-year veteran cornerback Ronald Darby during practice Thursday night, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. If Darby were to sign, he would be the most experienced cornerback on the roster. At 29 years old, Darby has played nine years in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills.

Darby’s coverage ability has kept him on rosters year in and year out. However, injuries have kept him off the field, including a torn ACL last October that ended his two-year stint with Denver.

While Darby’s injury history is a concern, he is an option Minnesota must explore. With another potential injury to cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., there has to be a backup plan in place.

To watch Booth, Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon develop side-by-side for years would be the ideal situation. For this season, the ideal situation is to evaluate all three of the young corners. That way the Vikings could address the cornerback position for seasons to come. That is not the reality. The reality is that there are a ton of question marks that surround the cornerback position. The best way to mitigate some of those questions is to sign a veteran like Darby as a backup plan.

