Minnesota Vikings’ most underrated player: Safety Josh Metellus

The key to being a standout defensive back in today’s NFL is versatility, and that’s true no matter where you line up. It’s certainly been the case for Josh Metellus of the Vikings.

Listed as a safety, Metellus has all kinds of tricks up his sleeve. The 2020 sixth-round pick out of Michigan saw a bit of playing time in his first three NFL seasons, and it all came together for him in 2023. That’s when he totaled three sacks, 29 total pressures, 86 solo tackles, and 45 stops.

Metellus also demonstrated the ability to cover receivers everywhere from press on short crossers to the deep third on vertical routes. And he’s great at making the most of Brian Flores’ blitz looks by either hammering home to the quarterback, or dropping into coverage.

The NFL values multi-position defensive backs more than ever, and Josh Metellus of the @Vikings certainly qualifies. Blitzes and pressures from different gaps, run fits and coverage drops from mugged looks, and he can take tight ends and slot receivers up the seam. pic.twitter.com/2pZjVgP3k1 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

