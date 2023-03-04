The Minnesota Vikings have met with these players at the combine

Tyler Forness
The NFL Scouting Combine is a place to gather information on prospects both as people and with their athletic testing. These are important to know so you can see if the player’s projection is correct or not.

Each team meets with numerous prospects and the Minnesota Vikings are no exception. So far, they have reportedly met with more than a dozen prospects with more to come.

Here is who we know the Vikings have met with so far.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

UMD G Brent Laing

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Alabama CB Eli Ricks

West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Kentucky QB Will Levis

