The Minnesota Vikings have met with these players at the combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is a place to gather information on prospects both as people and with their athletic testing. These are important to know so you can see if the player’s projection is correct or not.

Each team meets with numerous prospects and the Minnesota Vikings are no exception. So far, they have reportedly met with more than a dozen prospects with more to come.

Here is who we know the Vikings have met with so far.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has met formally with the Commanders, Bills, Colts, Vikings, and Ravens. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Gophers RB Mo Ibrahim said he met w/ Vikings in Indy. Said being an underdog in this draft class is nothing new: "I mean, yeah, but that comes with the territory. I was never the guy, even coming out of high school. I kind of just got to go out there and prove myself every time" pic.twitter.com/JZw4XPsaDz — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) March 4, 2023

UMD G Brent Laing

Minnesota-Duluth guard Brent Laing is a cool story. Could be first UMD player drafted to NFL since 1990. He met with Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper (from then-DII North Dakota) here in Indianapolis, and they talked about coming up from the mud. pic.twitter.com/LW1cr6EQ5L — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) March 4, 2023

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The Vikings have met with Anthony Richardson. It could mean nothing more than information gathering about teammates, but it could also be they are looking to make a big move for him https://t.co/zew9KrB86N — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) March 2, 2023

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. informed the media yesterday that he has met with the #Vikings at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/aUhbe8ktd6 — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) March 3, 2023

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson informed the media that he has met with the #Vikings at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/sCEzw66PAd — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) March 3, 2023

Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Alabama DB Eli Ricks says he has met formally with the Vikings, Packers, and Raiders. pic.twitter.com/b5BhWyiLvU — Andrew Wilbar (@Andrew_Wilbar) March 2, 2023

West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton says he has spent the most time with the #Commanders, #Vikings, #Jets, and #Chargers. Also said he met with the #Steelers receiver coach. pic.twitter.com/JOIdI70YDy — Andrew Wilbar (@Andrew_Wilbar) March 3, 2023

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Former Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey said he has met with the Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings so far at the NFL Combine. "I feel like they all pretty much liked me. They like the way I play. They see the passion I have in the game and how relentless I am." pic.twitter.com/uDPiiwDeLb — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) March 1, 2023

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Florida DT Gervon Dexter has met formally with the Chiefs, Bengals, Vikings, Steelers, Eagles & Cardinals Informal with the Cowboys — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 1, 2023

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

The #Vikings have met with South Carolina CB Cam Smith at the NFL Combine, source tells me. pic.twitter.com/nfhaZc6OsA — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) March 3, 2023

Kentucky QB Will Levis

The #Vikings have met with QB Will Levis, he stated at the combine today. Levis said Minnesota him hold a football during his meeting with them. — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) March 3, 2023

