Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 game

Justin Jefferson might be back.

After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, the All-Pro receiver is set to make his return in Week 14 as the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7).

Jefferson had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Joshua Dobbs hope to get their respective teams back in the win column. The quarterbacks had two magical wins to start their tenures as starters, but are now riding two-game losing streaks. O'Connell helped the Raiders start a new chapter on a high under interim head coach Antonio Pierce while Dobbs enthralled the country with two wins after joining the Vikings in a trade to fill in for injured Kirk Cousins.

Las Vegas is 4-2 at home. Their last game was a 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being up 14-0. Running back Josh Jacobs had his second 100-yard game of the season.

Minnesota is seeking to rebound from their home loss when they fell 12-10 to the Chicago Bears in a Monday night game. Dobbs threw a career-high four interceptions.

Both the Raiders and Vikings are coming off their bye.

Raiders vs. Vikings odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Vikings (-3)

Moneyline: Vikings (-155); Raiders (+130)

Over/under: 40.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 24, Raiders 13

Minnesota has slowed with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, but Justin Jefferson should make his return. That alone should give the Vikings a boost. And though the Raiders have undoubtedly been better with Antonio Pierce, I’m backing the better roster here.

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 21, Raiders 17

Both teams are coming off Week 13 byes. The Raiders are 4-2 at home this season. However, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is set to return in this game. Jefferson back in the lineup makes the Vikings the favorite.

Safid Deen: Vikings 24, Raiders 16

The Raiders will be competitive at home, but the Vikings get back on track with a win. Josh Dobbs finds his form again and the Vikings blitz-happy defense will give Raiders rookie Aidan O’Connell fits in this one.

Victoria Hernandez: Vikings 26, Raiders 19

Justin Jefferson will be the spark the Vikings need to get back in the win column. Joshua Dobbs has already proved that he doesn't need a lot of time to gel with new teammates. Danielle Hunter will be in Aidan O'Connell's face and rattle the young quarterback while Minnesota's offense finds its rhythm again.

Jordan Mendoza: Vikings 24, Raiders 20

Despite the concerns with Joshua Dobbs, the week off will tremendously help Minnesota. Justin Jefferson is also expected to be back, and that will make things much easier for the Vikings offense. Minnesota rebounds and gets the win in Las Vegas.

