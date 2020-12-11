Minnesota Vikings injury report: Two out, one doubtful, one questionable

The Minnesota Vikings have had its share of crucial injuries and Week 14 is no different.

Most recently, Minnesota lost linebacker Eric Kendricks to a pregame calf injury, leaving him out for the Jaguars game.

Based on how the injury report was looking throughout the week, it appeared that the Vikings would play the Buccaneers without some key players. Minnesota had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday and on Thursday it wasn’t much better.

On Friday, the Vikings announced an injury report that would relieve all doubt — Minnesota will be without some important members of the team in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Here is the full list from Friday:

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

RB Alexander Mattison

Photo; Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Out

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Doubtful

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Questionable