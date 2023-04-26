Minnesota Vikings hire Mike Parson as their new Director of Equipment Services

The Minnesota Vikings have made an announcement regarding their new Director of Equipment Services. On Wednesday, the team announced that they have hired Mike Parson for this role.

Parson brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously worked as the director of equipment services for the Houston Texans from 2008 to 2020. In addition to his tenure with the Texans, Parson also worked as an intern with the New Orleans Saints. With this combination of experience, Parson is well-equipped to take on his new position with the Vikings.

Parson’s hiring comes after the retirement of Dennis Ryan, who had been with the Vikings for nearly 50 years. Ryan had served as the team’s equipment manager for many years and had worked with multiple coaches and regimes during his tenure with the team. Parson will now be the third equipment manager in the franchise’s history and hopefully can stay as long as Ryan did.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire