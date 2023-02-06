Minnesota Vikings will hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Flores leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he served last season as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

This offseason, he was also reportedly interviewing for coaching jobs with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

The Boston College grad replaces Ed Donatell, who the Vikings fired last month after just one season with the team. Minnesota had the NFL's 31st-ranked defense under his watch, allowing 4,515 passing yards and 2,093 on the ground with 38 sacks and 15 interceptions.

Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons before being fired in 2021. A year ago, he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, citing discrimination and unfair hiring practices.

Under head coach Kevin O'Connell, Flores acquires a Vikings defense that includes Pro Bowl linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, as well as veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Flores to be hired as Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator