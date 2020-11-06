Minnesota Vikings: Game-by-game predictions for the rest of the schedule

The Vikings have been mostly a bad football team this year, but last week gave some fans hope.

Minnesota upset Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The Vikings’ win put them at 2-5 on the year. So it’s not looking good for the playoffs, but a postseason berth isn’t out of the question, either.

Before the start of the season, Vikings Wire predicted each game for Minnesota. Our outlet said that the team would go 9-7. It would be pretty hard for Minnesota to get to that record at this point.

In that case, let’s try again. How will the Vikings do now that we have seen the team play in 2020? Here is a prediction from Vikings Wire for the rest of the schedule: