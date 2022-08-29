Minnesota Vikings make five roster moves

On Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced five roster moves, including placing two players on injured reserve.

The #Vikings have placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill, Jr. on IR. CB Tye Smith has been released. T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell have been waived. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2022

Earlier in the day, it was reported that T.Y. McGill was going to be released by the team. With his ankle injury having initially been viewed as short-term, McGill might receive an injury settlement instead of staying on injured reserve. It could also o

Myron Mitchell and Tye Smith were reported earlier in the day and Timon Parris was expected after a really rough outing

After five roster moves today, the Vikings still have 22 more roster moves left. You can keep track of all of them with our final roster tracker here.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire