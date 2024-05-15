Minnesota Vikings to face NY Jets in London in October

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers on his team during the NFL International Series game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium on September 29, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are heading back to London this season to host the New York Jets in October.

The regular season game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 in regular season games in London, most recently beating the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium in 2022.

"We’ve seen tremendous international support of the Vikings with our previous three London games and with our successful bid to land the United Kingdom as a global market. Our focus will be on winning for the fourth consecutive time in London, along with replicating the incredible game day environment we enjoy in Minnesota and creating a memorable experience for our partners and fans," Mark Wilf, owner and president of the Minnesota Vikings, previously said of the announcement the team was heading back to the U.K.

This will be the Vikings' fourth regular-season game in London since 2013 and their second game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in three years.

FOX 9 Vikings Live: NFL Schedule Release Show

Tune in to FOX 9's Vikings Live: NFL Schedule Release Show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on FOX LOCAL and streaming on FOX 9 for a look at the Vikings 2024 season.