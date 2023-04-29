Minnesota Vikings draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings must address a declining defense in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Minnesota's offense is explosive with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson leading the charge, but it cannot outscore everyone.
Here's the Vikings' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft picks
1st Round, No. 23 overall | Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Instant grade: B
Analysis: Addison is a good and elusive receiver in the slot despite some not-so-great running times this winter. That's not my issue, because I like Addison. Minnesota needs front seven more than it needs receivers alongside Justin Jefferson.
3rd Round, No. 102 overall (compensatory; from San Francisco) | Mekhi Blackmon, DB, USC
Instant grade: B-plus
Analysis: As a Vikings fan said near ESPN's camera when the pick was made: "DEFENSE!" The Vikings need more young pieces, and Blackmon has good potential. But stop me where you've read this before: Blackmon needs to quit grabbing at the top of routes and trust himself to make the play.
