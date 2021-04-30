Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:
Round 1 (No. 23 overall, from Seahawks through Jets)
Round 3 (78)
Round 3 (66, from Jets)
Round 3 (86, from Seahawks through Jets)
Round 3 (90, from Ravens)
Round 4 (119)
Round 4 (125, from Bears)
Round 4 (134, from Bills)
Round 5 (157)
Round 5 (168, from Steelers through Ravens)
Round 6 (199)
Minnesota Vikings' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
2017 (No. 41 overall): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
2016 (No. 23 overall): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Minnesota