Breaking News:

After long wait, Alabama QB Mac Jones lands with Patriots at No. 15

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:

Round 1 (No. 23 overall, from Seahawks through Jets)

Round 3 (78)

Round 3 (66, from Jets)

Round 3 (86, from Seahawks through Jets)

Round 3 (90, from Ravens)

Round 4 (119)

Round 4 (125, from Bears)

Round 4 (134, from Bills)

Round 5 (157)

Round 5 (168, from Steelers through Ravens)

Round 6 (199)

Minnesota Vikings' last five top draft picks:

  • 2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

  • 2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

  • 2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

  • 2017 (No. 41 overall): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

  • 2016 (No. 23 overall): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

2021 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Washington

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Minnesota

Recommended Stories