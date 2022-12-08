Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (10-2) still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but face a tough test in Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions (5-7).

In an NFC North showdown, can Jared Goff and the Lions pull off the win at home? Will rookie Jameson Williams, who debuted last week after a torn ACL in college, be their secret weapon? Or will Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings take care of business? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Vikings vs. Lions Week 14 game:

Vikings at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Lions (-2.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-135); Vikings (+115)

Over/under: 52.5

More odds, injury info for Vikings vs. Lions

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 23, Lions 20

In many ways, this is a matchup between two squads with unsustainable stretches. The Lions are red hot and the Vikings are incredibly lucky, but I think Minnesota still has the better roster. With a chance to clinch a playoff spot, I’m backing the 10-2 Vikings in getting points.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson goes to make the tackle.

Richard Morin: Vikings 35, Lions 31

How about the Lions finding themselves favored over the two-loss Vikings? But I'm not as convinced as the oddsmakers. I am wary of rookie receiver Williams against a beatable Vikings secondary, but I've got Minnesota pulling through in a high-scoring affair.

Lance Pugmire: Lions 30, Vikings 27

The oddsmakers foresee the continued rise of Detroit, establishing the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite in a compelling NFC North matchup that has also been tagged with the week’s highest total (52.5).

