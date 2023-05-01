Minnesota Vikings depth chart update post NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings have completed the NFL draft process by selecting six players and adding 15 undrafted free agents.

With the offseason program underway, the depth chart is going to see some changing. Players will show growth and development and the new rookies and free agents are going to show what they have for the first time.

As we head into the heart of the offseason program, here is an updated projected depth chart.

X=starter

Quarterback

X-Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens Jaren Hall

Running back

X-Alexander Mattison X-C.J. Ham (FB) Ty Chandler Kene Nwangwu DeWayne McBride

Likely moved: Dalvin Cook

Wide receiver

X

Y (slot)

X-K.J. Osborn Brandon Powell Thayer Thomas

Z

X-Jordan Addison Jalen Reagor Blake Proehl Malik Knowles

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Left tackle

Right tackle

X-Brian O’Neill Oli Udoh Jacky Chen

Interior offensive line

Left guard

X-Ezra Cleveland Austin Schlottmann Alan Ali

Center

X-Garrett Bradbury Austin Schlottmann Chris Reed Josh Sokol

Right guard

X-Ed Ingram Chris Reed

Defensive line

Left defensive end

Nose tackle

X-Harrison Phillips Khyiris Tonga Sheldon Day Calvin Avery

Right defensive end

Edge rusher

Left edge

X-Danielle Hunter Patrick Jones II Luiji Vilain Benton Whitley

Right edge

Likely moved: Za’Darius Smith

Inside linebacker

Weakside

X-Jordan Hicks Troy Reeder William Kwenkeu Abraham Beauplan

Middle

X-Brian Asamoah Troy Dye Ivan Pace Jr. Wilson Huber

Cornerback

Left corner

X-Andrew Booth Jr. Joejuan Williams Kalon Barnes NaJee Thompson

Right corner

X-Akayleb Evans Mekhi Blackmon Tay Gowan Jaylin Williams

Slot corner

X-Byron Murphy Jr. Jay Ward C.J. Coldon

Specialists

Kicker

X-Greg Joseph Jack Podlesny

Punter

X-Ryan Wright

Long snapper

X-Andrew DePaola

Kick returner

X-Kene Nwangwu Brandon Powell Malik Knowles

Punt returner

X-Brandon Powell Jalen Reagor

