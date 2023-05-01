Minnesota Vikings depth chart update post NFL draft
The Minnesota Vikings have completed the NFL draft process by selecting six players and adding 15 undrafted free agents.
With the offseason program underway, the depth chart is going to see some changing. Players will show growth and development and the new rookies and free agents are going to show what they have for the first time.
As we head into the heart of the offseason program, here is an updated projected depth chart.
X=starter
Quarterback
Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
X-Kirk Cousins
Jaren Hall
Running back
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
X-Alexander Mattison
X-C.J. Ham (FB)
DeWayne McBride
Likely moved: Dalvin Cook
Wide receiver
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
X
X-Justin Jefferson
Cephus Johnson
Y (slot)
X-K.J. Osborn
Thayer Thomas
Z
X-Jordan Addison
Malik Knowles
Tight end
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
X-T.J. Hockenson
Ben Sims
Offensive tackle
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Left tackle
X-Christian Darrisaw
Right tackle
X-Brian O’Neill
Oli Udoh
Jacky Chen
Interior offensive line
David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Left guard
X-Ezra Cleveland
Alan Ali
Center
X-Garrett Bradbury
Austin Schlottmann
Josh Sokol
Right guard
X-Ed Ingram
Chris Reed
Defensive line
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Left defensive end
X-Dean Lowry
Nose tackle
X-Harrison Phillips
Sheldon Day
Calvin Avery
Right defensive end
X-Jonathan Bullard
Jaquelin Roy
T.J. Smith
Edge rusher
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Left edge
X-Danielle Hunter
Patrick Jones II
Benton Whitley
Right edge
X-Marcus Davenport
Andre Carter
Likely moved: Za’Darius Smith
Inside linebacker
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Weakside
X-Jordan Hicks
William Kwenkeu
Abraham Beauplan
Middle
X-Brian Asamoah
Ivan Pace Jr.
Wilson Huber
Cornerback
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Left corner
X-Andrew Booth Jr.
NaJee Thompson
Right corner
X-Akayleb Evans
Mekhi Blackmon
Jaylin Williams
Slot corner
X-Byron Murphy Jr.
Jay Ward
C.J. Coldon
Specialists
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker
X-Greg Joseph
Jack Podlesny
Punter
X-Ryan Wright
Long snapper
X-Andrew DePaola
Kick returner
X-Kene Nwangwu
Brandon Powell
Malik Knowles
Punt returner
X-Brandon Powell
Jalen Reagor