Minnesota Vikings’ current salary cap space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the base salary cap was first announced, the Vikings were not in a great place to make many moves. Now, though, things have changed.

Minnesota released tight end Kyle Rudolph, left tackle Riley Reiff, kicker Dan Bailey and cornerbacks Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley. The Vikings also restructured with punter/holder Britton Colquitt. All those moves helped the team free up some cap space.

Minnesota currently has a little more than $10.1 million in cap space for 2021, according to Over The Cap. As of now, Minnesota would have to spend a lot of that money on rookie contracts for draft picks, with little else to allocate to free agency.

That means the Vikings will likely have to make more moves in order to free up space. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and linebacker Anthony Barr are two players who could restructure. There’s also a possibility that those two end up being cap casualties if restructuring isn’t an option.

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings restructure with punter Britton Colquitt

    The Minnesota Vikings have restructured with punter Britton Colquitt, another cost-saving measure for the 2021 NFL salary cap.

  • A look at Riley Reiff’s career earnings

    The Vikings released the nine-year pro on Wednesday.

  • PFF predicts Vikings will land G Kevin Zeitler in free agency

    The Giants surprisingly released the guard earlier this offseason.

  • Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness on and off the field

    Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with Carolina and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team’s website. “For the people here in Carolina, you guys are family -- and I’m glad you guys came back home today,” Panthers owner David Tepper said.

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101

    Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up his MVP performance in the All-Star Game with his fifth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks trounce the New York Knicks 134-101 on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes, and the Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season. Bryn Forbes added 21 points and made all seven of his 3-point attempts as the Bucks shot 57.5% from the floor.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: What Trey Lance's terrific pro day means for the Eagles

    The Eagles' interest in a QB at No. 6 is unclear, but they had decision-makers watching an impressive showing by North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Reuben Frank

  • Biden Says Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes is ‘Un-American and It Must Stop’

    President Joe Biden has condemned the rising number of attacks on Asian Americans during his Thursday night’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of last year, advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate had received more than 2,800 reports of hate crimes and incidents, most likely not reflective of the true numbers since these were self-reported.

  • Ezra Dyer Gets a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Becomes a Minivan Man

    I avoided the stigma of sliding doors for a decade. Now I'm righting my wrongs as a proud minivan owner and influencer.

  • New guidelines allow more fans in stands in Minnesota

    Fans of the Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves were greeted with positive news Friday as Governor Tim Walz announced new and expanded attendance guidelines for large venues. Per the guidelines for seated outdoor venues, the Twins can have 10,000 spectators in attendance for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8.

  • Report: Packers won’t tender Tim Boyle, elevating Jordan Love

    The Packers spent their first-round choice on quarterback Jordan Love a year ago. But the former Utah State star ran the scout team in practice and was inactive for every game. That could change this year. The Packers are not tendering backup Tim Boyle as a restricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. [more]

  • U.S. and Pacific partners to flood Asia with vaccines

    The Quad alliance hopes to counter China’s vaccine diplomacy with 1 billion shots across the continent.

  • Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne: A Masterclass in racism

    Unless you’ve been stuck under a proverbial rock this week, you’ve witnessed the repeated exercises in racist gaslighting that has played out front and center in the media. This past Sunday, the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit airwaves and subsequently stirred up a number of emotions on the interwebs. Upon hearing firsthand accounts from both Meghan and her husband about the subtle and overt racism she faced from the British press, as well as the Royal Family, I can confidently say — especially for Black women — though most of us were unsurprised by Meghan’s experiences, we were also empathetic to the mental toll the abuse of her time in the U.K. took upon her.

  • Trent Brown trade could be the calm before a vengeful Bill Belichick storm

    The Trent Brown trade might only be the tip of the iceberg to Bill Belichick's 2021 revenge tour.

  • Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

    Russia and China are racing to plug the COVID-19 vaccine gap in Africa, hoping to cement their influence on a continent where many countries have yet to administer a single shot. But, so far, vaccine donations from Beijing and Moscow have been small, the commercial deals they offer are costly, and some African governments are wary about a lack of data. As rich countries ramp up their inoculation drives, Africa, without the resources to pre-order Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is being left behind.

  • A potential cure for the Twin Cities' most devastating tree killer

    University of Minnesota researchers are a step closer to identifying a potential cure for the metro's biggest tree killer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: A study from the U's Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center identified fungi that could curb the spread of the emerald ash borer beetle, preventing the death of vulnerable ash trees.Lead author Ben Held said in a statement that the findings "opened up new possibilities for managing one of our state’s most devastating tree pests."Why it matters: The invasive species has devastated the Twin Cities since it was first discovered here in 2009 — some estimates project up to 1 in 5 trees are at risk. Right now, the go-to recourse is tree removal.Noticed a trunk in your neighborhood with a green X or circle? It's set to be cut down as part of the city's efforts to control spread. In some cases, trees are being cut down before they can get sick.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dodge Charger Busted For Doing 155 MPH In Detroit

    That’ll show ‘em…

  • Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to attend top QB prospect Trey Lance's pro day Friday

    Detroit Lions to attend Trey Lance NFL pro day. "I think he’s a franchise quarterback, I really do," North Dakota State QBs coach Randy Hedberg said.

  • Realistic free-agent targets for Rams at each position

    The Rams have limited spending money in free agency, but these players could be realistic targets based on their asking price.

  • No. 9 Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue in OT, make Big Ten semis

    Seth Towns is a natural when it comes to staying poised. Towns took full advantage of it, scoring a season-high 12 points in 11 minutes and making the tiebreaking free throw to start overtime as the ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue 87-78 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. “Seth and I had a conversation last night and I just felt like he was going to play well tonight," Holtmann said after earning his 200th career victory.

  • Vikings make progress toward their goal of a full home stadium in 2021

    The powers-that-be in Minnesota have begun to increase fan capacity at sporting events in the state. The state’s pro football team, which had no home fans throughout 2020, is very happy about that. “We applaud Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health for their announcement to begin increasing fan capacity at all Minnesota [more]