Minnesota Vikings’ current salary cap space

When the base salary cap was first announced, the Vikings were not in a great place to make many moves. Now, though, things have changed.

Minnesota released tight end Kyle Rudolph, left tackle Riley Reiff, kicker Dan Bailey and cornerbacks Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley. The Vikings also restructured with punter/holder Britton Colquitt. All those moves helped the team free up some cap space.

Minnesota currently has a little more than $10.1 million in cap space for 2021, according to Over The Cap. As of now, Minnesota would have to spend a lot of that money on rookie contracts for draft picks, with little else to allocate to free agency.

That means the Vikings will likely have to make more moves in order to free up space. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and linebacker Anthony Barr are two players who could restructure. There’s also a possibility that those two end up being cap casualties if restructuring isn’t an option.