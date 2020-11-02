Vikings cornerback Mark Fields II suffered punctured lung in win against Packers

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mark Fields II had his lung punctured during their 28-22 win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, his dad told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Fields couldn’t fly home with the team due to the injury, and will be out about two to three weeks, his dad said.

Fields brought down Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown late in the third quarter, and was clearly in pain after the play. According to his dad, St. Brown’s cleats actually punctured his lung.

“The wide receiver’s shoes punctured Mark’s lung,” his dad texted the Pioneer Press. “Looks like two-to-three weeks to heal, could not fly back with the team. Has to stay in [Green Bay] until [Monday]. Someone from the organization will be driving him back.”

Fields did not return to the game.

The 24-year-old was playing in his second game of the season on Sunday, after playing two snaps in a loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. He was brought up off the practice squad earlier this week.

The Vikings suffered several injuries with their secondary on Sunday, which left them with just two healthy cornerbacks by the end of the win. Cameron Dantzler left the game in the first quarter after suffering a scary head injury that forced him to be transported to a local hospital, and Kris Boyd went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

They were already down Mike Hughes, who was sent to injured reserve this week, and Holton Hill, who was out with a foot injury.

“With the corner situation that we've had, the things we've had to do, it just makes it tougher and tougher,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "We brought a guy in off the street and he's got to go play in the game.

“But we had a lot of rookies out there today on defense. They played very hard. They didn't always play well, but they played hard and they made some mistakes, and hopefully we can correct those tomorrow.”

