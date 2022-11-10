Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-2) are looking for redemption after a surprising loss to the New York Jets, but they face a tough opponent in Kirk Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

The Vikings have been winning games left and right this season, but the Bills may be their hardest test yet. Can Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson cook up some magic in Buffalo? Or will Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co. prove too much to handle? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Vikings vs. Bills Week 10 game:

Vikings at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-180); Vikings (+155)

Over/under: 43.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 31, Vikings 21

Allen’s elbow is the wild card here, but I think this is a tremendous buy-low opportunity to get the Bills on a clear path to a bounce-back. The Jets, given their high pressure rate while only rushing four, were a tough matchup for Buffalo. The Vikings can force turnovers, but they’re not as proficient at getting to the quarterback. On the second leg of a two-game road trip, the Vikings, I think will struggle. I love the Bills in this spot.

Safid Deen: Vikings 24, Bills 17

Allen’s elbow injury has the potential to be season-altering for the Bills. If he doesn’t play, I expect Cousins and the Vikings to win a gritty battle in Buffalo. And if Allen does play, it could still be a struggle.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 28, Vikings 21

The surprising 7-1 start for Minnesota receives a taste of reality from an agitated Super Bowl favorite fuming after its upset loss to the Jets.

