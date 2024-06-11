Minnesota Vikings announce significant training camp dates

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday some of the significant dates for their upcoming training camp. The team will begin camp at the end of July before wrapping it up at the end of the preseason for the team.

The dates of importance are the following:

July 27 – Back Together Weekend

July 29 – First Padded Practice

August 5 – First Night Practice

August 8 – Last Open Practice

Of course, the team is scheduled to play three preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Training camp will help determine several position battles on the Vikings roster as they look to overhaul it. The quarterback battle between J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold will be the highlighted battle, but the left guard battle is not to be forgotten. Blake Brandel, Dalton Risner, and Ed Ingram are vying for the starting role.

Vikings Wire will be here every step of the way, reporting the progress of those position battles and more throughout the 2024 training camp for the Minnesota Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire