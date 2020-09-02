Minnesota Vikings announce four roster cuts

Minnesota has to trim its roster down to 53 players by Saturday at 3 p.m C.T. The Vikings announced four cuts on Wednesday which will help them do so.

The team announced that it had cut RB Tony Brooks-James, LB Jordan Fehr, DE Stacy Keely and DE Anthony Zettel.

Brooks-James, in his second year in the NFL, was waived and brought back this offseason only to be cut by the Vikings. Fehr and Keely were both rookies.

Zettel was a depth signing that the Vikings made earlier this offseason. He came over after a stint with the 49ers. With the addition of Yannick Ngakoue recently, and the depth Minnesota already has, that makes it hard for any defensive end to make the team.

These won’t be the last of the Vikings roster cuts. It will be interesting to see who makes the depth chart in the future, who ends up on the practice squad and who ends up looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

The team also placed Kenny Willekes on the Reserve/Injured list.