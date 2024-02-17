Minnesota Vikings add a quarterback in latest Yahoo mock draft

It’s no secret that the Minnesota Vikings have some serious questions at the quarterback position. Will they address those questions in the 2024 NFL Draft? Charles McDonald and Nate Tice over at Yahoo Sports seem to think so, if their latest mock draft is any indication.

In their latest for Yahoo Sports, McDonald and Tice took turns projecting the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with McDonald taking even numbers and Tice getting odds. With Tice at the helm for the 11th pick, the Minnesota Vikings grabbed former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Here’s Tice’s justification for the selection:

Coaches from the Shanahan tree are going to love McCarthy’s skills (hello, Kevin O’Connell). He’s a good athlete and thrower on the move, and he’s willing to stand in the pocket and fire the pigskin over the middle of the field. McCarthy has below-average size and will need to bulk up at the next level. Whatever happens with Kirk Cousins this offseason, McCarthy will give the Vikings some shape of bridge into the future at the signal-caller spot.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding McCarthy and his draft stock at the moment, but there are also some reasons for concern. As Tice pointed out, McCarthy is a bit undersized for the position. He also ran a run-heavy offense for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, which may lead some to question whether he has the talent to be a consistent quarterback worthy of a top-15 pick.

