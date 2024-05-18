Minnesota Vikings 2024 preseason schedule released

The preseason of the NFL is met with excitement because fans get to see their team, and players get to prove themselves.

They cut the number from three to four due to the regular season being extended back in 2021. Because of that, the team will have an uneven number of home games. Now, because they have nine home games during the regular season, they will only have one during the preseason.

Their preseason schedule consists of:

Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, August 17

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

All three teams will present unique challenges for the Vikings in how they can challenge the team as they prepare for the regular season. Specifically, their defenses are unique and challenging enough to make the quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy interesting.

Look for official dates and times to become official as we get closer to the preseason-opening up following the Hall of Fame Game on August 1.

