Minnesota Vikings 2023 schedule leaks tracker

The Minnesota Vikings are set to have eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 season. Within those games, there are a lot of questions about how they will be structured.

Before the official release at 7 pm central on Thursday night, there will be a myriad of leaks. We will keep you updated with all of them here.

Early October: Chiefs vs Vikings

According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, the Vikings will be hosting the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in early October. Specific week and date has not yet been revealed.

Week 8: Vikings @ Packers

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Vikings will be making their yearly pilgrimage to Lambeau Field, this time before the month of November for the first time since 2020.

Week 16 (Christmas Eve): Lions vs. Vikings

According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, the Vikings will play host to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve, the second-consecutive year that they will play host on the day before Christmas.

Week 17 Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Vikings

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Vikings will be hosting the Green Bay Packers to end the calendar year of 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

