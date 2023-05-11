Minnesota Vikings 2023 schedule leaks tracker

The Minnesota Vikings are set to have eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 season. Within those games, there are a lot of questions about how they will be structured.

Before the official release at 7 pm central on Thursday night, there will be a myriad of leaks. We will keep you updated with all of them here.

Early October: Chiefs vs Vikings

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, the Vikings will be hosting the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in early October. Specific week and date has not yet been revealed.

The #Vikings schedule for 2023 is set to release today. Sounds like a Christmas Eve NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank against the Detroit Lions is forthcoming. Also, the matchup with the defending champ Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank will be happening early in October. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) May 11, 2023

Week 8: Vikings @ Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Vikings will be making their yearly pilgrimage to Lambeau Field, this time before the month of November for the first time since 2020.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Week 16 (Christmas Eve): Lions vs. Vikings

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, the Vikings will play host to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve, the second-consecutive year that they will play host on the day before Christmas.

Week 17 Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Vikings

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Vikings will be hosting the Green Bay Packers to end the calendar year of 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire