Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 practice squad tracker

The initial 53-man roster has been set and initial waivers have come and gone. That means it’s time for teams to build out their practice squads.

The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting way they can build out their practice squad this year. With 16 spots available, there are plenty of options available to them.

With just eight offensive linemen, five defensive linemen and five cornerbacks, there are likely going to be multiple spots dedicated to those positions.

Two days before cutdown day, we took a look at the Vikings players most likely to end up on the practice squad. How many of them ended up making it? Keep tabs on it with our practice squad tracker.

DE Junior Aho-International Pathway Program

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire