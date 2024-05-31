Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City: Keys to the match, projected starting XI and a prediction

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allianz Field

Stream: Apple TV Season Pass

Radio: KSTP-AM 1500 ESPN

Weather: 75 degrees, sunny, 5 mph east wind

Betting line: MNUFC minus-135; draw plus-290; SKC plus-310

Form: MNUFC (7-3-4, 25 points) ended a six-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 loss to LAFC on Wednesday; the Loons offense was missing in action. Kansas City (2-8-5, 11 points) have lost six straight, are winless in nine and sit in a last-place tie in the Western Conference.

Last matchup: Sporting’s losing skid started with a 2-1 loss to MNUFC on April 27. The Loons were boosted by early goals from Michael Boxall and Tani Oluwaseyi in St. Paul, but held on after Alan Pulido scored in the 37th minute. Loons head coach Eric Ramsay was displeased in how his team were on the back foot for large stretches to finish the match.

Hot seat? SKC’s Peter Vermes is the longest-tenured coach in MLS, starting in 2009. But could that run be coming to an end? Fans at Children’s Mercy Park booed after Wednesday’s loss to Vancouver.

Quote: “We’re not getting results,” Vermes was quoted by the Kansas City Star. “You can play bad and win and nobody cares. But right now, we’re not getting the results. So, I understand the frustration.”

Absences: Emanuel Reynoso (transfer to Club Tijuana) has left MNUFC for good. Hugo Bacharach (knee) and Alejandro Bran (international duty) are out. Franco Fragapane (leg) is questionable; he missed the LAFC game.

Look-ahead: If MNUFC and Club Tijuana both advance to the knockout rounds of Leagues Cup this summer, there’s a chance Reynoso could play against his former club in the round of 16 or quarterfinals. Stars would have to align for that situation to occur.

Stats: The Loons are playing their third match in eight days Saturday, but only four players have played all 180 minutes across the previous two and 18 total players have taken the field. The Loons should be pretty fresh.

Projected XI: In a 5-2-3 formation, LW Sang Bin Jeong, CF Tani Oluwaseyi, RW Bongi Hlongwane; CM Robin Lod, CM Wil Trapp; LB Joseph Rosales, CB Micky Tapias, CB Michael Boxall, CB Kervin Arriaga, RB Caden Clark; GK Dayne St. Clair.

Players to watch: Vermes made eight changes to the starting lineup midweek, but went with the front three of Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russel for 30 minutes. They only have six combined goals this season.

Prediction: Both teams struggled to score midweek and that appears likely to continue Saturday. MNUFC could use a home win, especially with seven players to be away for international duties next weekend. Loons eke it out 1-0.