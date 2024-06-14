Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders: Keys to the match, projected starting XI and a prediction

When: 9:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Lumen Field

Stream: Apple TV Season Pass

Radio: KSTP-AM 1500 ESPN

Weather: 57 degrees, 60 percent chance of rain

Betting line: Seattle minus-160; draw plus-300; MNUFC plus-390

Series history: The Loons have lost all eight MLS matches they have played in Seattle since 2017, including the heartbreaking 3-2 defeat in the 2020 Western Conference final.

Flashback: With the Loons leading 2-0 in the second half of the 2020 West final, MLS organizers started to communicate staging for where Minnesota players would accept the trophy. Those plans obviously were scrapped when Seattle scored three goals in the final 15-plus minutes to win and advance to MLS Cup. So close, yet so far away.

Form: MNUFC (8-3-5, 29 points) put together a gritty 1-1 draw with FC Dallas last week despite 11 players out. A handful of key reinforcements return for this match. Seattle (4-7-6, 18 points) remained inconsistent last weekend with a 2-1 loss to struggling Sporting Kansas City.

Absences: Dayne St. Clair, Tani Oluwaseyi, Alejandro Bran and Carlos Harvey (international duties) are away. Joseph Rosales (red card suspension) is out. D.J. Taylor (hamstring) is doubtful. Micky Tapias (U.S. green card) is probable.

Projected XI: In a 5-3-2 formation, FW Sang Bin Jeong, FW Teemu Pukki; CM Hassani Dotson, CM Robin Lod, CM Wil Trapp; LWB Devin Padelford, CB Micky Tapias, CB Michael Boxall, CB Kervin Arriaga, RWB Caden Clark; GK Clint Irwin

Look ahead: Don’t be surprised if MNUFC stand pat with its two Designated Players (Lod and Pukki) through the summer transfer window but looks to add prospects via openings within the Under-22 Initiative.

Stat: Seattle leads MLS with six red cards this season, including backup Reed Baker-Whiting being sent off in the Kansas City loss. He is out Saturday. The Loons have had two reds this season (Joseph Rosales and Micky Tapias).

Scouting report: New Sounders forward Pedro de la Vega has not been able to stay healthy and hasn’t played in MLS since May 18. He was questionable going into last week with a hamstring injury. That leaves Seattle with a handful of familiar players, and that appears to be part of the problem. They look in need of a deeper roster refresh.

Prediction: Given MNUFC’s abysmal track record in Seattle and the Sounders’ current poor record at home (1-1-5), now is the time for the Loons to finally get a win in Washington. Loons win 2-1.