Minnesota United expected to waive striker Ramon Abila

Aug. 8—Minnesota United is expected to waive striker Ramon Abila, sources told the Pioneer Press.

The Loons acquired the 31-year-old on a one-year loan from Boca Juniors in Argentina. Nicknamed Wanchope, he scored two goals in 263 minutes across 10 games (one start). His total salary was $1.1 million, according to the MLSPA, but how much the Loons were on the hook for during his stay remains unclear.

The Argentine will now be available for the other 26 MLS teams to pick up.

Abila's fit and fitness were the main reasons for the move. Manager Adrian Heath wants a striker to defend at the top of its formation, and Abila was left of the road trip to Los Angeles and Utah because they were going to use a more defensive formation.

Abila, who was coming off a groin surgery last winter, wasn't as healthy as the Loons expected when he arrived for preseason camp this spring.

Abila's last appearance was a 21-minute substitute appearance July 7, where he took a red card for hitting a Colorado Rapids player.

The Loons have striker Adrien Hunou as the starter, backup Juan Agudelo and Patrick Weah is back from his training stint with Spanish side Real Betis. Minnesota could look to add to these ranks with Abila on his way out.