Minnesota United: Emanuel Reynoso transferred to Club Tijuana

The greatest player to put on a Minnesota United jersey has officially left the club.

Club Tijuana announced Thursday the signing of central attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso from MNUFC.

The Loons paid a club-record $5 million transfer fee for Reynoso from Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires in 2020 and will now receive what might become a seven-figure return fee based on Reynoso’s contract incentives and performance qualifiers, a source told the Pioneer Press on Thursday.

“We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United,” Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement. “The club wishes him the best in the future.”

That return of a potential 20 cents on the dollar comes with Reynoso being a distressed asset. He has played only 31 minutes during the 2024 season due to a knee injury and another prolonged unexcused absence from the Loons this spring.

The talented-but-troubled Reynoso was insubordinate to MNUFC on three occasions over the last two years, including five months spent in Argentina while suspended by MLS without pay during the start of the 2023 season and for seven weeks this March and into May after failing to go to a U.S. green card appointment.

Reynoso’s recent actions this year damaged his relationship with the Loons new leader in El-Ahmad. When Reynoso returned to Minnesota in early May, he was put on a return-to-play protocol that would require him to be away from the first team for the foreseeable future. The Loons also began shopping Reynoso to clubs in other leagues.

Reynoso’s departure opens up Designated Player spot for MNUFC going into summer transfer window. The Loons also free up a good chunk salary; Reynoso was the team’s second-highest paid player, making $2.2 million in guaranteed compensation in 2024, according to MLS Players Association.

Reynoso was a two-time MLS All-Star across parts of five seasons in Minnesota. He could dazzle with the ball on his left foot, scoring 24 goals and provided 37 assists in 95 MLS games. In the Western Conference finals run in 2020, his string of assists and wonderful free kick goal versus Seattle led MNUFC to the cusp of MLS Cup.

Reynoso, 28, also dealt with legal issues and a checkered past. He was accused of pistol whipping a teenage boy in 2021 and spent approximately 10 days in jail. Last week, he was seen in a recent video holding a bag of cash with an unidentified man, who was holding the likeness of a handgun and more stacks of bills, according to El Doce news outlet in Cordoba, Argentina. MLS said it was investigating the video.

Reynoso was linked to a shooting in 2020, but he denied involvement. In 2014, he was shot in the left leg after a supposed robbery but made a full recovery.

Reynoso had a good reputation while on the ground in Minnesota, but his time in Argentina came with persistent issues.

In announcingReynoso, Club Tijuana said “courage, determination and football are in his blood.”

That determination to give his all to the Loons fell apart in recent seasons and will leave Minnesota supporters wondering what might have been if he stayed focus on football for MNUFC.