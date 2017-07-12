Minnesota United adds Confederations Cup vet Boxall

Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.

The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.

More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.

A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.

From MNUFC.com:

“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”

Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.

