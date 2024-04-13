Minnesota Twins offer free hats and discounted tickets through partnership with DNR

Apr. 12—ST. PAUL — Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a special ticket package for select Minnesota Twins games this season, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The special ticket package includes a free blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap and a ticket discount.

The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota DNR. This year's Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games:

* Sunday, April 21, vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

* Friday, May 3, vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

* Friday, May 24, vs. Texas Rangers, 7:10 p.m.

* Saturday, June 15, vs. Oakland Athletics, 1:10 p.m.

* Saturday, July 20, vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 p.m.

* Sunday, Aug. 4, vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 10, vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

Important: License holders must purchase their tickets ahead of time at the Twins'

special DNR Days webpage — twins.com/dnr — in order to receive the hat and discounted tickets. Ticket prices vary by game. The person who purchases the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats. Additional instructions for purchasing tickets are available on the

Minnesota DNR Days webpage

at

mndnr.gov/twins

.

People can buy fishing and hunting licenses at any Minnesota DNR license agent,

online with a mobile or desktop device

at

mndnr.gov/buyalicense

or by phone at (888) 665-4236. Mobile license buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.