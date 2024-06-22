Minnesota Twins Kent Hrbek: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" features Minnesota Twins legendary first baseman Ken Hrbek.

"Herbie" – a Bloomington native – was drafted by the Twins in the 17th round of the 1978 MLB draft 432 overall, going on to play 14 seasons from 1981-1994, all of them with the Twins.

He’s a two-time World Series Champ, an All-Star and a member of the Twins Hall of Fame with his number 14 proudly retired by the club.

Herbie takes us for an incredible walk down memory lane recounting the two World Series Championships in 1987 and 1991. He speaks of his grand slam in Game 6 off Cardinals reliever Ken Daley in 1987, as well as his controversial play with Ron Gant in Game 2 of the 1991 Series.

Even though Hrbek retired 30 years ago in 1994, he is still very much a part of the Twins, even opening the gates for fans on opening day this year.